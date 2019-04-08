Rosebud man receives national recognition for truck driving skills

Martin White Hat of Rosebud started out as a day labor worker seven and a half years ago at the North Western Warehouse Company in Rapid City and went on to get his Class A and B Licenses.

His truck driving career at Allied Van Lines has taken him all across the country including his most recent trip to Houston for the national association's 100th Anniversary Convention.

White Hat was nominated because of his exceptional driving, communication, and delivery skills.

"Hard work. Great reviews from my customers, driving safe and yeah just you know. Me liking doing this is what got me the award. It made me a better worker and driver," he said.

The award recipient will soon drive a brand new semi-truck as part of his recognition.

He says the world needs more drivers and there's nothing like shifting gears in a semi.