Rosebud Sioux Tribe, state join forces to fight meth addiction

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe joins forces with the state to expand treatment of people addicted to methamphetamine.

The deal between the tribe and the Department of Social Services is expands treatment services for adults with a severe meth use disorder who require more-intensive treatment and support because of a relapse risk.

“Meth is a serious issue in South Dakota that not only devastates individuals, but tears apart families,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “This partnership will have a tremendous impact on increasing access to services for people struggling with addiction and helping them along the road to recovery.”

With the addition of the Rosebud program, there are now six providers for intensive meth treatment across the state.

Earlier this year, Noem allocated state dollars for meth education and awareness, added four additional meth troopers to South Dakota’s Highway Patrol ranks, and added two Drug and Criminal Investigation agents in order to increase drug enforcement. This fall, Noem will launch a targeted meth awareness campaign.

