Rosebud Sioux Tribe reports its first COVID-19 case

Updated: Fri 8:52 AM, Mar 27, 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The Rosebud Sioux Tribe is reporting that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Todd County.

Following this report, the tribe’s president, Rodney M Bordeaux, ordered a reservation-wide curfew as well as shelter in place and other restrictions. See the order below.

The person who reportedly has COVID-19 is an adult who resides in Todd County. That person, along with the family, is quarantined in their home.

This comes after a case was reported in Lawrence County. A vendor with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19. A press release late Thursday night confirms that positive test and says no Lawrence County Correctional Officers or inmates have tested positive for the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

