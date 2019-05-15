Road work coming to Highway 18 west of Edgemont

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reports that 11 miles of work on Highway 18 from Edgemont to the Wyoming state line will begin on Friday, May 17.

The contractor will strip the existing shoulder's topsoil away from the edge of the highway, crack and seat the concrete pavement and then place a new asphalt surface.

Surfacing will begin in early June and tentatively completed by the end of July.

During daylight hours, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work zone and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic will be restored to normal flow at the end of each day and during night time hours. Motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes and may want to consider an alternative route.

Drivers should be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, as well as suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd.