Road construction starts Monday near Custer

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says highway pipe culvert upgrades followed by a micro mill and asphalt overlay will take place on highways 79 and 18 in the Custer area beginning Monday, June 1.

Work will start with guardrail upgrades followed by the mill and asphalt overlay on Highway 18 from Maverick Junction to Hot Springs.

Work on Highway 79 will start on June 8, and includes guardrail upgrades, highway drainage pipe culvert upgrades, milling, and asphalt overlay for 31 miles from Maverick Junction to Hermosa.

Traffic will be controlled with lane closures on both projects for the mill and asphalt overlay work. The Highway 79 portion has a full width pipe replacement that will require an on-site diversion to be built to carry traffic during its construction.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing, merging or stopped traffic, reduced speeds, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

The completion date for this work is Oct. 2, 2020.

The prime contractor on this $7.7 million project is Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Inc. of Rapid City.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.