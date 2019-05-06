Rising star of the West: Morgan Roberts

While many Spearfish High School students are counting down the days until the school year ends, For Senior Morgan Roberts she will be adding up tons of numbers while majoring in both Economics and Accounting at the University of South Dakota.

Morgan Roberts says, " I actually struggled a lot with math when I was in elementary school, it was never really my strong suit, but it is one of those classes that I pushed myself to take anyways,"

Roberts pushed herself and now she is taking Calculus courses in High School and while some may view her majors as not overly exciting the Spartan senior has a more personal view.

Roberts says, " For me its a lot more about working with people and teaching them how to take care of their money. Socio-economic inequality has a huge impact on the amount of opportunities people are given in life and that is really something I hope to see change."

Roberts learned financial responsibility from an early age from her family, but many of her peers don't get that same kind of education whether it be at home or from their school.

Roberts says, " 17 states out of all the U.S. require any economic education and a lot of people aren't getting that at home either, and 50% of families are in debt and things like that are really important and have a huge impact but they aren't talked about int he way they should be talked about because talking about money is uncomfortable."

From being involved from sports to her church, and school groups including one she formed for her school for future business leaders

Roberts says, " This year I founded an FBLA club at our school which is basically a program to teaching kids about economics and finances and we compete in activities involving that."

While Morgan will soon be a Coyote, she will always fondly remember being a Spartan

Roberts says, " I have had the pleasure of being on one of the most successful debate teams in our area. We have an incredible coach and amazing set of teachers that set us up to succeed."