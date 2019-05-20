Rising Star of the West: Tate Broberg

If you need to find Tate Broberg a good place to look is at Young Life

Tate Broberg says, " It's somewhere where I can be an outreach to kids who don't know about Jesus and for me to meet a lot of new people."

Broberg has been attending Young Life for 2 years now and helps those new to the group become a part of the 2nd family the Youth group offers.

Broberg says, " When people come in and they are kind of shying away from the crowd and in the back, I just like to ask them about their life, it is awesome for them to start branching out and coming out of their shell and to talk to me and share their heart."

The Christian Junior doesn't just participate while at Young Life he is also a mentor

Broberg says, " The thing about a student leader is you are given that opportunity to lead as a peer to the people that are coming and to express what you love about Young Life."

Other opportunities that Young Life has opened up to Broberg is meeting people who have had a different upbringing

Broberg says, " Growing up in Christian schools and in church, I kind of had this bubble for a while and just being able to expand the bubble to people who aren't just like me and people who are different from who I've met."

While Broberg still has one year left before he graduates. He already knows what he will major in while in college, and his lessons learned at Young Life will help him towards earning his degree.

Broberg "After I graduate from Christian, I want to pursue a degree in biblical counseling. That's what I love so much about Young LIfe is that you deal with people and get to hear their story and not just tell them how to live their life better but live life beside them in the same way Jesus lives life beside you."

