Rising Star finalist looks to the arts for inspiration

It's time for the finals of this year's Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest.

We started with 20 Black Hills high school students and we're down to our final four.

You'll see them again over the next four weeks, competing for a total of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Black Hills Energy.

We want to introduce you to the first of our four finalists, Belle Fourche High School senior Kendal Schreier.

This is where you could find Kendal Schreier over the past four years, here in the band room at Belle Fourche High School. He says it's become a big part of his life. Whether it's band, choir, drama ... or drawing, he says the arts have become a big part of making who he is today.

Schreier says, "Arts has given me a lot of confidence. I remember my first show, I was terrified going on stage. But now going on stage in front of hundreds of people, it doesn't bug me because of that hard work we've put in and the people I've come to now have really. and I've built a lot of connections that I hopefully will have over the years."

He says his journey into the arts won't stop after graduation in May. Kendal is heading to South Dakota State to study graphic design.

Schreier says, "At SDSU, I'm hoping to be a part of the shows, whether it's tech or even getting a role, playing some band, even if it's not playing for the college necessarily, I would love to do it on the side just for fun. I think it's good to keep playing clarinet and singing, even outside of college.

But that is a big change coming up for this senior who's grown up in Belle Fourche but now has less than three weeks of high school left to go.

Schreier says, "At first I was really really excited to go, to be my own person. But the more I get closer to the end of senior year, it's kind of tearing down at me. It's just hitting me all of the sudden. I'm not ready to go now. I realizing all the connections I have and the people I will miss."

But for now, he's still going strong here with the Broncs' band.

Kendal will kick off our commentaries Tuesday night when we head his thoughts on the effects of technology on our society today.

