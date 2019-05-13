Rising Star finalist Jessica Benson

Jessica Benson spent part of her Friday evening volunteering for Children's Miracle Network an organization that means a lot to her.

Benson says, "Children's Miracle Network is really important to me as I have a personal connection to it, as a kid I was diagnosed with absence seizures up until about 5th grade. So I visited the children's hospital in Denver very frequently as a child so that's a memory that I have."

Now involved in pageants Benson's involvement with CMN has come full circle.

Benson says, " I'm also involved with the Miss America organization. With that, we partner with Children's Miracle Network. It is a very cool experience for me to give back to the organization that helped me and my family."

Working events like CMN leaves the Steven's Senior proud of her community.

Benson says, "It's amazing. The generosity of the Black Hills and our community is outstanding the money they are giving to CMN is really changing the lives of families and kids right here in the Black Hills."

Benson spends a lot of her free time with the children who are in the hospital, even paying a visit at the same time as candy giving rabbit.

Benson "For Easter, I brought some goodies and got to visit the rooms upstairs in pediatrics unit and visit with the children up there. That was very cool for me as well to actually talk to the kids that were up there and receiving this care from Children's Miracle Network was amazing. I loved being able to bring a smile to their face too."

and it wasn't just smiles that Benson brought but her crown, and the thoughts for the kids of meeting a princess.

Benson, "What's cool on the outside of it we get to wear a crown and tiara goto the children's hospital or kids events they light up when they see a girl walking around with a crown on."