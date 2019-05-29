Rising Star contest winners honored

We crowned the winners in this year's Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest Tuesday

And that meant handing out a total of $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Black Hills Energy Wednesday.

Stevens High School senior Jessica Benson is this year's winner, picking up a $4,000 scholarship.

Jessica was out of town fulfilling her duties as Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen when we announced the winners Tuesday night.

Benson says, "My mom was trying to keep it a secret from me because she knew. So the way I found out is I had a few of my teachers who actually texted me and said congratulations. So that's how I found out is that I had some teachers text me first."

Rapid City Christian High School junior Tate Broberg was the youngest of our four finalists this year but still came away with second place and a $2,000 scholarship.

Tate says competing was a good experience for him...

Broberg says, "I really liked the feature story and the interview I was able to do to tell about my experience with Young Life. I thought that was a really cool part of it. I loved being able to do that, just being able to talk about things that I was passionate about. I thought the topics were really interesting to hear people's views on it and just be able to think about them myself."

Spearfish senior Morgan Roberts finished in third place in this year's contest.

That earns her a $1,000 college scholarship.

Another Northern Hills student, Belle Fourche High School senior Kendal Schreier, comes away with a $500 scholarship for finishing in fourth place.

He says the experience was a lot of fun.

Schreier says, "There's trying something new, I was nervous going in. I wasn't sure if I was prepared, but once I got in there and I got a feel for it I was excited to share what I thought on certain issues on questions that you guys asked me."

This is our 13th year for the contest.

During that time, we've featured over 250 students from here in the Black Hills.

