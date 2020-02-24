Rising Star Scholarship Contest entry deadline extended

The entry deadline for this year's Rising Star of the West Scholarship contest has been extended to Wednesday February 26th. This year, we're giving away $7,500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health, including a $4,000 scholarship for this year's winner. To enter, high school students need to record a short video of themselves talking about anything important to them and get that to us by Wednesday's deadline. We'll pick our 20 contestants from that group and they'll be back to record commentaries in our studio. You can get an entry form and rules at https://www.blackhillsfox.com/features/risingstar