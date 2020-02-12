'Riot boosting' bill passed by committee, moved to floor

A South Dakota House committee approved a bill to punish people for what is called “riot boosting.”

House Bill 1117 would make it a crime for someone to incite a riot. An example would be recruiting people to damage the Keystone XL pipeline when it is under construction.

The House State Affairs Committee moved the bill to the floor on a 10-3 vote Wednesday.

A new section was added to House Bill 1117, stating that anyone who causes a riot and uses force or violence to cause any injury or person, could be charged with a felony. You can read the full bill here.

Last year, South Dakota lawmakers and the governor approved several controversial riot boosting laws that were challenged in court. The state ultimately decided not to enforce them.