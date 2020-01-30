'Riot boosting' bill language changed

House Bill 1117 was introduced by the Committee on State Affairs at the request of the Governor's Office ... and would clarify certain language regarding riots ... the incitement to riot and civil liability for riots and riot boosting.

This comes after Noem's "riot boosting laws" were shot down by federal judges in September.

In her weekly press conference on Thursday, Noem said the bills looked like there were in a "good spot."

"We have some pieces of legislation that we're bringing forward that will clarify statute, especially in regards to how the federal lawsuit, indications of what the court said need to be clarified within the statute," said Noem. "So, these bills specifically would go forward and protect free speech and make sure also at the same time that we're protecting people and property in the state of South Dakota. It strikes out the statute that was declared not appropriate by the court and then also re-clarifies and creates the new crime of incitement to riot."

Noem described the process as "unprecedented," an open and transparent process, with public comment periods from all entities across the state that were used to come up with the final language used.