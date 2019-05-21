Retired Rapid City postal worker wins $200K Powerball prize

A retired postal worker from Rapid City gets a pretty good payday, $200,000 to be exact, thanks to the South Dakota Lottery.

Leo Bald Eagle claimed his Powerball Prize Monday; after matching four of five winning numbers, in addition to the Powerball. His prize was increased after choosing the multiplier option.

According to a release from the South Dakota Lottery, Bald Eagle was one his way out of town with the country western band Midnight Son when he decided to “test his luck and purchase some tickets before leaving town to perform.” He bought his tickets at the Big D station on East North Street.

“God told me to buy the tickets,” Bald Eagle said. “I normally buy Dakota Cash and Lotto America, but last minute, I had a feeling come over me that told me to buy two Powerball tickets.

“I am still in shock, but it will help financially to pay off debt and possibly get a new vehicle,” Bald Eagle said. “I still plan to work at Walmart part time and continue to play in our band,” Bald Eagle explained.

