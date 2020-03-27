Resources for de-escalation and positive parenting at home

Because a lot of families are stuck at home for weeks, new stress may arise during this special time. Carrie Sanderson, the director for Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment has a few helpful tips to help families navigate a stressful situation. For example, take a break from things that create negative emotions. Go for a walk, while keeping a social distance. Find a spot at home to avoid escalation. Write a positive message with your children on the sidewalk with chalk. Sanderson says, "When your kiddos are at home more, it's going to be important to understand, potentially why your two-year-old is acting out or teenagers acting the way they are acting," Sanderson continues, "if you need help in determine some other ways you can positively parent or positively discipline your child, again, check out our resources. See below:

Recourse for kids:

