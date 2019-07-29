Rescue crews called in when man jumps off bridge, into Rapid Creek

A man jumped off a bridge on Elk Vale Road and into Rapid Creek Monday morning.

About 8:15 a.m., a Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a man with no shirt and shoes walking along Elk Vale Road. When the deputy pulled over to talk with the man, he jumped over the railing and into the creek.

The Rapid City Fire Department's water rescue team and Pennington County search and rescue were called but the man was able to get out of the creek on his own.

“The man was located … further down the creek,” police community relations specialist Brendyn Medina said. “He was able to get out under his own volition and so law enforcement made contact with him at that point.”

Police are still unsure why the man jumped into the creek.

