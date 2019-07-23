Reporting missing people during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is known for motorcycles, music, and crowds.

But what do you do if one of your friends goes missing during the festivities?

The Sturgis Police Department classifies an adult as missing after a report's been filed with law enforcement.

To help find the person faster, police need to ask many questions.

Is this normal behavior for the missing person?

Did they show up to work?

Did someone check their home?

Did someone try contacting them and they failed to answer?

Assistant Chief Sean Briscoe says if someone is missing and you feel they are in danger, file a report as soon as possible.

"If they're staying in campgrounds, some of the deputies, depending on the location of the campground, can check out there. We'll start contacting other friends, family members, also get any descriptions we can of whether they're on a motorcycle, in a car, where it's licensed out of. How long they planned on staying at the Rally," said Sean Briscoe, assistant chief of the Sturgis Police Department.

The sooner people file a missing person report, the sooner police can enter them into the national system of missing persons and send out a regional ATL, or attempt to locate.