Wyoming teens increasingly use 'Safe2Tell' app to report about suicide concerns

An anonymous tipster application marketed to Wyoming students received a record number of tips last year, with suicide being the most frequently reported concern.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the Safe2Tell program confirmed more than 1,750 tips were sent across the state in 2019, a 37% increase from the previous year.

Officials say the program is designed to allow students to anonymously report safety or health concerns for themselves or their peers to Wyoming Highway Patrol and various school officials.

The program launched in October 2016 in the Natrona County School District before later being introduced to the entire state.