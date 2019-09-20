Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) says gun buy back program is not the answer to mass shooting problem

The Debate shot heard around the country. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) made a comment in the last Democratic debate about a buy back program for guns in the U.S. that sent shockwaves through the U.S., especially Capitol Hill.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) says buy back programs will lead to taking guns from law abiding Americans. (Source: Gray DC)

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MS) says O’Rourke’s support for a mandatory gun-buyback program of assault-style rifles shows a dramatic shift. Some Democrats, like Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) came out saying O’Rourke does not speak for all Democrats and that they do not support him saying "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47." O'Rourke's comments came in the wake of mass shootings, including one that left 22 dead in his hometown of El Paso, TX.

Republicans like Guest are running with the debate soundbite saying O’Rourke is headed down a slippery slope.

"We’re seeing that incremental shift, smaller and smaller, in which we’re seeing that there’s being a move to remove firearms from law abiding citizens in America.," said Guest.

Meanwhile House Democrats are pushing multiple pieces of gun control legislation through the chamber that address things like background checks and red flag laws. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he will not take up any gun reform bills unless he knows President Donald Trump will sign it into law.

