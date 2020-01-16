Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run

Rep. Liz Cheney has decided to stay in the House rather than run for the Senate in her home state of Wyoming.

The Republican congresswoman is a junior but rising leader in the House. The decision by the second-term lawmaker keeps her on the House's Republican leadership track.

Cheney was a senior State Department official during the administration of President George W. Bush. She's the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who once occupied the statewide House seat that his daughter now holds. Liz Cheney is No. 3 in the current GOP hierarchy and seems likely to rise higher in time.