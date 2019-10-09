Rep. Johnson weighs in on impeachment inquiry

Representative Dusty Johnson visited Wall School today and shared his thoughts on the ongoing Trump impeachment proceedings.

"You know, we're going to have an opportunity over the course of 2020 in primaries, and caucuses, and the general election to figure out whether or not Donald Trump deserves to remain in office," said Johnson. "I'm a lot more comfortable with the American citizens making that decision as a jury than I am with Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and other members of Congress making that decision."

House Democrats are preparing to move forward with an impeachment inquiry of President Trump, after a whistleblower came forward, and expressed concern over a phone call, in which President Trump seemed to pressure the President of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The president himself said that the Supreme Court could challenge the investigation. Trump is also demanding the whistleblower be exposed and questioned.

Johnson added that some of his colleagues are completely captivated by the process and losing focus on other issues that could be resolved by the House.