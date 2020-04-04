Rep. Bob Glanzer dies after contracting COVID-19

South Dakota State Representative Bob Glanzer passed away Friday evening, nearly two weeks after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Glanzer's son, Thomas, confirmed his father's death Friday night in a Facebook post.

Glanzer was tested for the coronavirus late last month after feeling sick for several days.

He had been treated at Huron Regional Medical Center for several days. Doctors decided to transfer him to a Sioux Falls hospital last week after he stopped responding to treatment. He was airlifted to Avera McKennan Hospital.

Glanzer represented the Huron area in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

"No words can describe the sorrow, but no words can describe the joy of knowing he is with God for eternity," Thomas Glanzer said in his Facebook post.

Governor Noem also expressed her condolences saying, "I was very sorry to hear of Bob Glanzer’s passing. Bob was a man of true integrity and someone I greatly respected. He epitomized what it means to be a true statesman and worked tirelessly for the people of Beadle and Kingsbury counties as well as for our entire state. Bryon and I will miss him dearly, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Penny and his entire family."

Noem asks that flags be flown across South Dakota at half-staff in honor of Representative Glanzer on the day of his funeral which has yet to be set.

Glanzer's death is the third known case related to COVID-19 in South Dakota.