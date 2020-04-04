Renters can take legal action as amenities close down

Apartments advertise their amenities and attract renters to the properties. But many rental apartments have closed down their amenities due to the virus outbreak, but that actually means more than not having some places to go. Renters have now lost their access to facilities such as the fitness centers or the club houses for an extended period of time. This is considered as a legal loss and it can be taken to the court.

Jim Leach, a local attorney who's been practicing law for 44 years, explains that "if a person doesn't get what they pay for, they have potential legal remedies. The best place for most people would be small claims court. I would suggest they wait and see what happens, and how long it lasts, and what their total loss is, but when it's over, when they get back what they're supposed to have, they can figure out their losses, and take their landlords to small claims court." To figure out the loss, renters can show how much having the access to the amenities would worth. For example, compare with a gym membership. To get more legal advice, you can call South Dakota Lawyer Referral Service at 1800-952-2333.

