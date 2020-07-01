Remembering 4 airmen killed fighting South Dakota wildfire

It was eight years ago, on this date, that four North Carolina Air National Guard airmen were killed when their C-130 crashed near Edgemont.

The C-130, equipped with an airborne firefighting system, was on a retardant run over the White Draw Fire when a microburst caused it to crash.

Killed were the pilots, Lt. Col. Paul K. Mikeal and Maj. Joseph M. McCormick; navigator, Maj. Ryan S. David; and flight engineer, SMSgt. Robert S. Cannon. Two other airmen were injured.

The Air Force report on the crash stated a thunderstorm created the microburst of turbulent air that caused the air tanker to crash. During a previous retardant drop, the C-130 lost airspeed despite being at full power. Before the second drop, the crew discussed this issue but decided they could adjust; however, the plane crashed soon after. The Air Force also said a plane that flew over the fire before the C-130 also hit turbulence and dropped to just 10 feet above the ground. However, that information was never relayed to the C-130 firefighters.

