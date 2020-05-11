Remember the flu?

South Dakota's flu season has all but disappeared as COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there was just one confirmed case of influenza during week 18 of the season, April 26 through May 2.

So far this season, there are 14,777 confirmed cases: 7,709 Influenza A and 7068 Influenza B. There have been 26,294 tests performed. The state reports that 32 people have died during the season.

South Dakota's peak for flu was the third week of February.