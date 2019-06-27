Remains of missing Korean War soldier return home to Wyoming

The remains of a Korean War veteran who died 69 years ago are finally back home in Wyoming.

In Sheridan on Thursday, sirens blared and onlookers stood with hands on their hearts to show respect for Corporal DeMaret Marston Kirtley.

Corporal Kirtley enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1950 and was deployed east of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

He was reported missing in action later that year, and his remains were not identified until 2017 through DNA and dental analysis.

His niece says she was shocked when she received a call from the Army Casualty Officer in Fort Knox, Kentucky last year.

"It was exciting. I was driving at the time so I really had to pull over. I pulled over and immediately called my sister so she would know and we were both really surprised because after being going for 70 years, we didn't really think he might be coming back, but it's a miracle. It's truly a miracle that he's here," Zena Husman says, niece of Corporal Kirtley.

Officers will bring Corporal Kirtley to his hometown of Kaycee, Wyoming for a public viewing and memorial service on Saturday.

Corporal Kirtley will be laid to rest with his parents and other family members at Kaycee Cemetery with full military honors.