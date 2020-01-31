Remains of Ellsworth airman returned to US

The remains of two U.S. Air Force officers were returned to the United States, arriving at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Thursday night.

The Pentagon on Wednesday released the names of the two Air Force officers. They were killed in the crash of their Bombardier E-11A electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan.

They were identified as Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam, and Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, N.H. Voss was assigned to Air Combat Command headquarters at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia. Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The cause of Monday's crash is under investigation, but officials have said there is no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

