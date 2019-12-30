Religious leaders reassure people amid violence

Over the weekend attacks at a Hanukkah celebration in New York wounded five and a shooting in White Settlement Texas left two dead.

Kevin Kloster is the Pastor at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

"It breaks my heart, I mean as a pastor that's the last thing you want to see is people coming into your congregation or wherever and experiencing that kind of pain, so my heart goes out to people and we keep them in our prayers," said Koster.

And some places of worship are taking the steps to have a security team during their services.

Scott Craig is a Pastor at Landmark Community Church.

"We actually have a safety team at our church and members of it are actual firearm instructors and we take church safety and the safety of our members very seriously."

With safety as a concern, religious leaders notice some followers are afraid to go to places of worship.

With everything going on, religious leaders want you to know that this is a safe space and to not let the hate win.

"I think what I would say to somebody whose afraid to come to a church or a synagogue or a mosque is to keep coming. We don't let those people win by letting our fear dominate our response to them. We keep our faith and we keep coming and we keep coming back," said Koster.

