Regional finds a solution to medical waste

A solution is coming. Staff at Regional Health say they have been working hard for more than a year to address concerns about medical waste and now they are close to a solution.

Regional has sought new technology in hopes of cleaning up infectious materials before it even leaves the premises. While officials have not yet unveiled the new tech, they believe it will be a game changer.

“We've been working on the handling of our regulated medical waste over the last year and we are getting really close to sharing that information with the public,” Said Vice President of Facilities Management and Plant Operations Dave Ellenbecker.

In April of last year, news broke of red bags containing medical waste finding their way to the Rapid City landfill via the regular garbage collection.

Since then, Regional has partnered with a company to streamline their medical waste procedure and make sure all state and federal laws are being followed.

In addition, garbage collection now circumvents the Rapid City Landfill. Instead it heads to a transfer station in Wall, then to a private landfill in Ogallala, Nebraska.