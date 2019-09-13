Regional Health's take on debate over the future of health care

The top Democratic presidential contenders debated Thursday night in Houston.

And as always, the conversation turned to health care.

There were exchanges about "Medicare For All", the overhaul backed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden says that's too expensive and wants to build on Obamacare.

Former Obama Housing Secretary Julian Castro says that would leave too many people uncovered.

So how does Regional Health, the largest health care provider in the Black Hills, view this debate over what to do with our health care system?

Regional Health vice-president for governmental affairs Mike Diedrich sways, "We have to think outside of the box and be innovative whether you're setting public policy or implementing public policy. The link between ideas and implementation is a long and difficult challenge to turn an industry in that manner. But some very good improvements have been made and there have been some good improvements that have been suggested but have not been made."

Diedrich says Regional is engaged in the debate over different models or methods to approach health care

He says if everyone had insurance or a payer, it would decrease the cost overall for patients.

