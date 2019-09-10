Regional Health looking for what their next breast cancer mural should be

October is Breast Cancer awareness month and Regional Health Rapid City Hospital is looking to shine a spotlight on the issue...using art.

Regional Health put up a Breast Cancer Awareness mural last year in Art Alley -- intended to be temporary. But due to the piece's popularity, the Rapid City arts council left it up year-round.

Now it's time for artists to paint a new mural over last year's -- and Regional is looking for input on what the new mural should look like.

Voting will begin Thursday on the Regional's facebook page, with four options available.

Like all art, it is made for the world to appreciate.

"We really wanted this to be art for the community. We really wanted this to be special for not only those who have been affected but their families. People be able to come down and take pictures in front of it from all over the country, and the world whoever visited." says, Melissa Haught, Marketing Outreach