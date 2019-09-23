Regional Health is not worried after a hacker attacks Wyoming hospital

Wyoming Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Kelly Ruiz says the attack also affected a rehabilitation center in Gillette and medical clinic in Wright.

Services affected include imaging, pharmacology and records.

King says almost 15 - hundred computers and servers are unplugged and the FBI is investigating.

In the meantime, patients are being sent to hospitals elsewhere, including Rapid City.

Regional Health is working to stay ahead and prevent future cyber attacks on their own systems.

Doctor Stephanie Lahrn says anyone can be at risk of a cyber attack, and when an attack happens elsewhere, Regional Health uses that security information to prevent a breach closer to home.

Why this one feels close to home, in the world of cyber security we are all in the same space. We are at the same risk as someone in New York City or across the globe so it's a 24 hour job and something we are always preparing for," says Lahrn. "We certainly as we gain information about attacks that are happening in other places, take that information and come back to the systems that we have and do an assessment."

And the Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette continues to receive and treat patients since Friday's attack.