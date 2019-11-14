Regional Health becomes Monument, joins Mayo network

“Monumental” changes are coming to Regional Health; becoming Monument Health in January 2020 and joining the Mayo Clinic Network.

According to a Regional Health news release, Monument Health will remain independent and become “part of a select group of health systems carefully vetted” by the Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Joining the Mayo network gives local physicians access to the clinic’s knowledge, expertise and resources. And, the release continued, allow doctors to access the latest research, diagnostics and treatment resources whenever needed.

“Mayo Clinic did a comprehensive evaluation that included an in-depth review of the Regional Health (soon to be Monument Health) organization, its clinical and business practices, and its quality, safety and service efforts,” said Dr. David Hayes, medical director for Mayo Clinic Care Network.

“Patients experience the confidence of being able to access Mayo’s medical expertise through their trusted local doctor, with the comfort and convenience of staying close to home,” Hayes added.

“We are thrilled to be selected to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network. This is reflective of our focus on delivering quality, patient-centered care,” Regional Health President and Chief Executive Officer Paulette Davidson said.

While Regional will become Monument, the health care organization will still employ more than 4,500 physicians and caregivers in 20 western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming communities.

“Our new name, Monument Health, will more accurately represent who we are to the region,” Davidson said. “We are proud of our commitment to quality and safe clinical care to patients, and we want to continue that as a permanent part of our communities. We will have a lasting impact on future generations to come.”

