Recoveries outpace new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota

South Dakotans continue to recover from COVID-19 at a faster rate than new infections.

In the data released Tuesday morning, 3,990 people are shown to have recovered; with 87 recoveries in the last 24-hour report time-frame. At the same time, the state recorded just 33 new positive cases for a total of 5,067. The number of active cases is also down, cut by 55 to 1,015.

No new deaths have been reported and no county recorded double digit infections. Pennington County had six, to bring its total to 241 and Minnehaha County had seven new COVID-19 cases.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

