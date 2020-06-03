Recounts can be expected in several elections

There might be a recount of ballots cast in several races Tuesday, including the District 30 Republican State Representative primary.

While incumbent Tim Goodwin is a solid first with 3,488 votes; the three other candidates are relatively close.

Trish Ladner finished second with 1,438 and could end up on the Republican ticket with Goodwin Nov. 3. However, she is closely trailed by the other two candidates; Florence Thompson with 1,375 votes and Kwinn Neff with 1,358 votes. Ladner had 19 percent of the vote while Thompson and Neff both finished with 18 percent.

A candidate can petition for a recount under the following conditions:

⦁ A candidate for statewide office can petition for a recount if the margin of victory separating the winning candidate from the second-place finisher is no more than 0.25 percent of all votes cast for that office.

⦁ A candidate for legislative office can petition for a recount if the margin of victory separating the winning candidate from the second-place finisher is no more than 2 percent of all votes cast for that office.

There is also a possibility of recounts in two municipal council races and a county commission.

Rapid City Ward 3 was won by Jason Salamun with 35 percent of the vote; followed by Jerome Wright with 33 and Chad Lewis with 32 percent.

In Custer County Ward 4, Todd Pechota and Carrie Moore each had 124 votes; a tie. If the candidates remain tied after the recount, South Dakota election law states that a winner can be determined by drawing lots.

The Fall River County Commission At-Large seat saw Joe Allen edge out Les Cope, 625 votes to 616, with Heath Greenough third with 524 votes. Allen and Cope gathered 16 percent while Greenough's take was 14 percent, within the margin for a recount.

