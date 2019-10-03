Recent embezzlement cases

Embezzlement cases aren't new in the area. We did a search and found three high-profile ones since April.

Those cases include:

• Former Spearfish Volunteer Fire Chief Lloyd Heser Jr was sentenced in April of 2019 to 15 days behind bars and more than $9,000 in restitution for embezzling from the town’s fire department.

• Then there is Marcin Garbacz. He's the Catholic priest who pleaded guilty earlier this year of embezzling about $600 from Saint Therese Church. Garbacz was charged in May with embezzling more than $150,000 from the Rapid City Catholic Diocese.

• In June of 2019, Olivia Kuehner was sentenced to 41 months in prison after taking more than $148,000 from The Rapid City Club for Boys and Collins Siding.

