Rare full moon to shine on Friday the 13th

When we think of Friday the 13th, we think of bad luck, haunted houses and scary movies, among other things. This full moon will be the first on on Friday the 13th since October 13, 2000, and it will not happen again until August 13, 2049.

Those living in the Pacific, Mountain and Central time zones will get to gaze at the full moon before midnight, but those in the Eastern Time Zone will witness the event at 12:33 a.m., Saturday, September 14.

Unlike the supermoon that shined bright back in February, this full moon will appear 14 percent smaller than that, giving it the name "micro moon." This is because the moon is nearly at apogee, which is the point of orbit where the moon is at its greatest distance from earth at 252,100 miles away.

For us here in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming, skies will be mostly clear for us to view the full harvest moon at 10:33 p.m., Friday night.

If you happen to capture photos, send them to us through this link.