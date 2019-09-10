Rare full Harvest micromoon is coming for Friday the 13th

Mother Nature is rolling out a celestial triple-header of sorts at the end of the week.

How does a full Harvest micromoon for Friday the 13th sound?

A Harvest Moon is the full moon that takes place nearest the autumnal equinox or the official start of fall, which is Monday this year. It gets its name because it allows farmers to work later thanks to the moon’s light.

A micromoon is a full moon that happens when it is farthest away in its orbit from Earth. It will look smaller than most other full moons and a bit dimmer.

And all of this is taking place on Friday the 13th, a rare (and some might say spooky) occurrence.

The last time a full moon and Friday the 13th happened at the same time was Oct. 13, 2000. It won’t happen again until Aug. 13, 2049.

In the Eastern time zone, the Harvest Moon will reach its peak just after midnight, at 12:33 a.m. Saturday. For everyone else, the full moon will appear in the Central, Mountain or Pacific time zones soon after sunset Friday.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.