Rapid Transit Rolls Out Its Trolleys

The Rapid City, City View Trolleys are open for the summer season and Rapid Transit is recommending you choo-choose to take a ride with them around town.

Tourism season is here and hopping on the red trolley is simple and an affordable way to see the highlights of Rapid City. For just two dollars for adults and one dollar for seniors and children...you can see city attractions such as the Journey Museum, the Dinosaur Park and the local favorite...Storybook Island. Division Manager for Rapid Transit, Megan Gould says some might not know that you don't have to start at the Milo Barber Transportation Center.

"One thing that's great about the City View trolley is that everybody has the opportunity to ride it throughout the day and you only have to pay once. You can board and de-board throughout any of the 15 stops that we have and then go around and tour them and get back on the trolley at a later time and keep going," Gould said.

As Megan said, you may board the trolley at any of the stops along its route...Monday through Saturday until August 31st.

The tours begin at 10 am with the last pick up at 4pm.

For a detailed list of the times and stops...Visit www.RapidRide.org.

