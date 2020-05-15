Rapid transit system awarded $3.6M from CARES Act

The city of Rapid City and the Rapid Transit System has been awarded a $3.6 million grant award by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The grant was announced on Friday by US Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao as part of a series of national grant awards. The grants are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Last month, the Rapid City Council authorized Public Works staff to submit a grant application to FTA for CARES Act funds.

City officials indicate the grant will be used to support the Rapid Transit System bus and paratransit services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapid Transit System operates the RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride bus services. RapidRide is a fixed route public transportation service, providing timely service to convenient locations throughout Rapid City. Dial-a-Ride is a curb-to-curb transportation service in Rapid City, providing transportation intended for individuals whose disabilities preclude them from utilizing the traditional fixed-route bus service.

"The grant will provide important resources to support our RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride operations," said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System manager. "The award will be used for operational and maintenance services."

RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride have been providing services in Rapid City since 1992.