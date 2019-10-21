Rapid Valley church has the perfect fall pumpkin patch

Halloween is only 10 days away and if you haven't carved up your jack-o'-lantern yet, a local church has got you covered.

Rapid Valley United Methodist Church is holding their annual Pumpkin Patch and Country Store. They offer a variety of pumpkins and gords in all shapes and sizes. They even offer a story time for children, as well as hay rides around the area. All proceeds from this event go towards the church's outreach programs which filter right back into serving the Rapid City community.

CJ Cummings, a member of the Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, said about the event, "Each year [the pumpkin patch] is getting better and going well. It's a fundraiser for the church to help out the different causes we have and so it's just fun."

George Keenher, another RVUMC member, stated, "It's awesome! I don't get involved with the story time as much, but my wife does them and the kids just light up and she says they just love it. They're out there and part of that is going out and finding the biggest pumpkin and the kids just have a blast."

The Rapid Valley United Methodist Church is located at 5102 Longview Drive. The pumpkin patch will run through Halloween. It's open seven days a week but the hours vary from weekday to weekend.

On Monday through Friday, the patch is open from 10 a.m to 5:30 p-m. On Staurday, it's open from 10 a-m to 5 p-m and on Sunday from 12 p-m through 4 p-m.