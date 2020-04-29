Rapid Valley Corner Pantry suspects arrested within 24 hours

Three suspects involved in a Rapid Valley armed robbery on Tuesday morning were arrested in less than 24 hours of the crime. Two 15-year-old males and a 17-year-old male are in custody with charges related to the holdup of the Rapid Valley Corner Pantry.

Two of the juveniles were arrested around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They were involved in a pursuit on I-90 that ended due to safety reasons. A short time later, the car was found, abandoned with the clothes worn by the suspects. The juveniles were shortly found near West Omaha Street and Mountain View Road.

The third juvenile was arrested in the area of 600 Lindbergh Avenue early Wednesday morning on charges related to the robbery. The weapon used in the robbery has not yet been recovered, however, it has been confirmed to be one of the firearms taken during the recent pawn burglaries on East North Street.

“It is shocking that a juvenile would be in possession of a stolen rifle, let alone use it to threaten a member of our community,” explains Pennington County Sheriff’s Captain of Investigations Tony Harrison. “We credit the cooperative investigative work of the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department with getting these armed, dangerous criminals off the streets before they could do more harm. We have a great team that responded quickly and successfully.”

Based off information from interviews with the suspects, it is believed the quick action of law enforcement and investigators prevented another planned armed robbery sometime today. If the public has additional information about the crime and/or weapon used, please contact Captain Harrison at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115. A $5,000 reward is still being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and/or aid in the recovery of the stolen firearms.