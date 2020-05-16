Rapid Transit System driver tests positive for COVID-19

The State Health Department confirmed that a Rapid Transit System driver tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Mayor Steve Allender, The City says they were made aware of the positive test Saturday morning.

City and State Health officials have been working to determine the times and days the driver may have been able to transmit the virus to others.

The city says the employee felt ill and was tested on May 12 and did not return to work after that day.

RTS Manager Megan Gould said the driver was wearing a face mask and following social distancing and hygiene protocols during his drive times.

"There is no additional concern for riders at this time, all employees have been advised to continue to follow all hygiene protocols including wearing masks," said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender in a statement.

As of now, there are no changes for RTS operations.

