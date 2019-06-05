Rapid Rides youth ridership closes out its third year

The Rapid Transit System concluded its third academic year in which the city's youth could utilize public transportation free of charge.

"It was another very successful year for the 'Youth Ride Free' program," said Rapid Transit System Manager Megan Gould. "We continue to be pleased with the participation of our youth in the public transportation system."

Youth ridership totaled 115,319 passenger trips in the 2018-19 school year. That’s a 2 percent decline from the total trips recorded during the 2017-18 school year, but the amount brought the total number of trips since the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program started in August, 2016 to 342,587.

Gould estimates that the numbers would have been similar to last year's, however school closures resulting from weather, coupled with a new youth pass system implemented in February impacted ridership.

"We would have had some extra days of ridership if it hadn't been for the weather," said Gould. "It also took a month or so for youth riders and their parents to understand our new pass system. Otherwise, ridership was very strong throughout the school year."

Gould says that the youth can continue to utilize city public transit for free during the summer, noting that Rapid Ride provides options for getting to pools, parks, movies, and the library, or to visit friends at their houses.

