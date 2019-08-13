Rapid Ride gearing up for their fourth year of free rides for students

The Rapid City School District will open its doors in just over two weeks.

Rapid Ride is offering an orientation for both parents and students to become familiar with the routes.

The orientation will run from August 19 through the 27th.

This is the fourth year Rapid Ride has offered free rides for students.

While youth riders will still need a pass this year to get on Rapid Ride ... the system has been updated to make it easier for those using the program.

This year ... parents can mail in the form for the pass and the district also sent out a form in their registration paperwork.

With the first day of school being the 28th, its not just teachers who are eager to start building new relationships with this year's group of students.

"You know it takes time just like a teacher but every kid that rides every day to and from, you can ask any driver, do you recognize this one, or recognize this one, or do you know who this is and they know what stops they get off on, or what stops they are supposed to get off on in case they don't," says Megan Gould

As of now Rapid Ride hasn't developed or changed any routes from last year but those plans could change down the road if the school district's plan to build new schools. in the area passes.