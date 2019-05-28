Rapid Creek flooding forces evacuations off South Valley Road

Tuesday morning law enforcement and emergency management shut down South Valley Drive between Terra Street and Orchard Lane. Those living in the 2800 block of Melody Lane were evacuated. Water from Rapid Creek crested the banks and covered the bridge in this area.

An emergency shelter was set up at First Weslyan Church at 3020 Marlin Drive. The American Red Cross provided aid at the shelter.

Do not drive over a flooded roadway. It only takes 12 inches of fast-moving water to carry away a small car. Most large SUVs, vans and trucks can be carried away in 18-24 inches of fast-moving water. An adult can be swept away in just six inches of water.

