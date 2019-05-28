Rapid City's sanitary sewer system overflows

Rapid City’s sanitary sewer system is reportedly overflowing in some areas, creating a traffic hazard.

A city release stated that the overflows can cause manhole lids to be lifted off. Water could be bubbling up or even come out of the manhole like a geyser or fountain.

People should stay away from these areas and drivers should not travel over or through the water.

"Motorists need to be watchful for water boiling up out of the street. Avoid driving over an area where water is bubbling up or has a geyser or fountain-like appearance. Avoid driving through flooded areas, period," Dave Van Cleave, superintendent of the City's Water Reclamation Division, said in a release.

If you use a sump pump to clear a basement or crawl space, do not pump the discharge into the home’s sanitary sewer system. The water should be directed to the grass or curb and storm water drainage system.

Anyone encountering a manhole sewer issue should call the city’s Water Reclamation Division at 394-4174; the Utility Maintenance Division at 394-4163; or after hours call 394-4160.

