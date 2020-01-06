Rapid City’s downtown restaurants have special week

Downtown Rapid City restaurants are pulling out all the stops (not to mention a couple of corks) for the annual Restaurant Week.

For nine nights (Friday, Jan. 10 through Saturday, Jan. 18), 13 restaurants will showcase flexibly priced, specially-crafted menu items. Restaurant week specials will cost between $15 and $35 for appetizers, entrees and desserts. Of course, restaurants will also offer regular menu features.

“Restaurant Week is a collaboration between the Downtown Rapid City Business Group and participating downtown Rapid City restaurants, celebrating the city’s finest chefs, cuisine, and downtown’s distinctive dining, making it a foodie’s paradise,” according to a release from Main Street Square and Destination Rapid City.

Participating restaurants are:

• Blind Lion Speakeasy

• Botticelli Ristorante Italiano

• Delmonico Grill

• Firehouse Brewing Company

• Firehouse Wine Cellars

• Gold Bison Grill at the Holiday Inn – Rushmore Plaza

• Independent Ale House

• (kōl)

• Murphy's Pub & Grill

• Philly Ted's Cheezsteaks

• ¿Qué Pasa? Cantina

• Tally's Silver Spoon

• Vertex Sky Bar

Hours vary by restaurant and some may require reservations. Go to RCRestaurantWeek.com and click on the specific restaurant you want to visit to see the menu and reservation information.

