Rapid City's Home Rule Committee is selected

From 40 applications to now 18 selected-members. Rapid City's Home Rule Committee is officially selected.

There are at least two people representing each of the city's five wards.

Though it only took weeks for the Rapid City council members to select the individuals, the coronavirus pandemic put a delay to the committee's start.

Therefore, the committee's first meeting to discuss if Rapid City should switch from Dillon's Rule of government to Home Rule, like several other South Dakota cities, will be held Thursday virtually.

"We put all the members up to the individual council members of those wards," Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said. "We have them review the qualifications. Someone with a variety of experiences and education and background were the key and I think that's what we got."

The committee will take the rest of the year to discuss home rule and if they chose home rule, the public will have to vote on it next year.