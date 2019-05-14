Rapid City woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide

A Rapid City woman who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide was sentenced to prison in court on Tuesday.

Judge Robert Gusinsky sentenced 39-year old Sophia Elbow Shield to 15 years in the state penitentiary with seven years suspended.

Prosecutors say Elbow Shield was driving a trike July last year when she crashed into a barbed wire fence in Box Elder, which resulted in broken bones to herself and fatal injuries to her passenger, 62-year-old Brian Minor of Rapid City.

Elbow Shield's lawyer said Miner wanted to teach her client how to drive a trike the day of the wreck.

Judge Gusinsky said he gave the ruling he did because although Elbow Shield did not intend to kill someone that day, she did drink to the point of intoxication, smoked marijuana, ingested meth, and drove a trike without a license.